Daraz donates 1000 reusable sanitary napkins on Menstrual Hygiene Day

Corporates

TBS Report
03 June, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 09:35 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Daraz Bangladesh has recently donated 1000 reusable sanitary napkins to the gynecology departments of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital (ShSMC) on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Daraz Cares, a social concern of Daraz Bangladesh Limited, initiated this programme intending to support marginalised women who have limited access to such resources, said a press release issued on Friday.

Through this donation, Daraz will be assisting those women to maintain their menstrual hygiene during the postpartum period.

During the handover ceremony, Brig Gen Md Nazmul Haque, director, and Dr Nazma Haque, head of Gynae and OBST, were present from Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

Dr Md Saidurzzaman, deputy director, Prof Dr Farhana Dewan, head of the dept of Obs and Gynae and Prof Dr Munira Ferdausi, head of Unit of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital were present at the programme.  

On behalf of Daraz, AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, chief corporate affairs officer, Ismat Zerin Khan, legal and policy director, Ahsan Jamil, manager of CSR and Sustainable Development, and Mashiur Rahman, senior executive of CSR and Sustainable Development, were present during the handover ceremony. 

AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho said, "Most women and girls are hesitant to talk about menstrual hygiene in public due to a persistent stigma surrounding menstruation. It is high time that we start normalising talking about menstrual hygiene."

"Daraz Bangladesh has always made consistent efforts toward curating innovative initiatives in support of the people of this nation. This time, Daraz has taken yet another initiative through the donation of reusable napkins, and this initiative will be continued in the future. We hope that now a lot of women will have access to proper menstrual hygiene and the stigma surrounding the subject will gradually decrease," AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho added.

