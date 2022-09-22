BB, Agrani Bank ink deal for providing low interest loans to cinema hall owners

Corporates

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 08:29 pm

Related News

BB, Agrani Bank ink deal for providing low interest loans to cinema hall owners

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 08:29 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Tk1,000 crore refinancing scheme by Bangladesh Bank is being undertaken to provide long-term loans/investment at low interest to cinema hall owners for renovation and modernisation of existing cinema halls and construction of new cinema halls with a view to bring back the lost heritage of the domestic film industry.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Agrani Bank Ltd and Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (21 September) in the conference room of Bangladesh Bank to carry out loan activities under the said scheme.

The agreement was signed by Md Murshedul Kabir, managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank Limited and Md Abdul Mannan, Director of Department of Off-Site Supervision (DOS) on behalf of Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director and Observer of Agrani Bank Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Credit) of Agrani Bank Limited Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun and Chief Deputy General Manager of Credit Policy Division Md Abu Hasan Talukder were present in the signing ceremony.

Besides, Bangladesh Bank's respective department's joint director Md Lutful Haider Pasha, joint director SM Khaled Abdullah, senior principal officer of Agrani Bank. Farid Ahmed and other officials of both sides were also present.

It is to be noted that under this scheme, the owners can take loans at an interest rate of only 4.50% for renovation, modernisation and construction of new cineplexes in existing cinema halls.

They will get loan facility up to a maximum of Tk5 crore for renovation or modernisation of existing and up to a maximum of Tk10 crore for construction of new cineplex.

 

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Agrani Bank / Refinancing Scheme / Cinema halls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

11h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

Now | Videos
Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

28m | Videos
Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

1h | Videos
Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 