Shamim Uddin Ahmed promoted as deputy managing director of Agrani Bank

Agrani Bank Plc General Manager Shamim Uddin Ahmed has been promoted as deputy managing director (DMD).

On 9 April 2024, this promotion was disclosed in a notification of the Financial Institutions Department of the Ministry of Finance.

Shamim Uddin Ahmed started his career by joining Agrani Bank as a senior officer in 1993.

He has served as head of various branches and corporate branches of Agrani Bank, head of department at head office, head of various departments with honesty and efficiency.

Shamim Uddin Ahmed completed his Bachelors (Honours) and Masters in Statistics from Jahangirnagar University. Later he completed his MBA from Dhaka University.

He travelled to various countries of the world including Nepal, United Arab Emirates (Dubai), Singapore, Thailand to participate in seminars and workshops on banking.