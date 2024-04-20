Promoted DMDs of Agrani Bank pay respects at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu in Tungipara

On April 20, 2024 (Saturday), two newly promoted DMDs of Agrani Bank, Md Abul Bashar and Shamim Uddin Ahmed, paid tribute by offering floral tributes at Bangabandhu's tomb in Tungipara, Gopalganj.

At that time, other executives of Agrani Bank PLC were present with them.

After the tributes, a special prayer was offered for the souls of the great martyrs who died on 15 August, including the Father of the Nation, and condolence messages were written in the condolence book paying respect to the Father of the Nation.