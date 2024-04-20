Promoted DMDs of Agrani Bank pay respects at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu in Tungipara

Corporates

Press Release
20 April, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 03:29 pm

Related News

Promoted DMDs of Agrani Bank pay respects at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu in Tungipara

Press Release
20 April, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 03:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On April 20, 2024 (Saturday), two newly promoted DMDs of Agrani Bank, Md Abul Bashar and Shamim Uddin Ahmed, paid tribute by offering floral tributes at Bangabandhu's tomb in Tungipara, Gopalganj. 

At that time, other executives of Agrani Bank PLC were present with them. 

After the tributes, a special prayer was offered for the souls of the great martyrs who died on 15 August, including the Father of the Nation, and condolence messages were written in the condolence book paying respect to the Father of the Nation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Agrani Bank / tribute to Bangabandhu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

7h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where is the attraction of visitors at livestock fairs?

Where is the attraction of visitors at livestock fairs?

41m | Videos
Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz?

1h | Videos
Iran's nuclear weapons factory is Israel's target

Iran's nuclear weapons factory is Israel's target

2h | Videos
Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

22h | Videos