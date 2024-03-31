Bank lending rate crosses 14% in April

The lending rate in the banking sector crossed 14% in April due to a rise in SMART amid the liquidity crisis.

Bangladesh Bank today (31 March) published a 10.55% SMART rate for April, and banks can charge an additional maximum of 3.5% with this, taking the maximum lending rate above 14%, a jump from 13.11% in March.

Six-month moving average rate of the Treasury Bill (SMART) is the new lending rate formula that Bangladesh Bank introduced to manage the unusual rise in interest rates.

More to follow…