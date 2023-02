Bank Asia Limited inaugurated two ATM Booths at Begum Rokeya Swarani in Kafrul, Dhaka on Tuesday (31 January).

Ziaul Hasan and Md SM Iqbal Hossain, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with Mohammad Zahirul Islam, managing director of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd, inaugurated the booths.

Officials of both organisations were also present at the occasion.