First, he tried to sell his kidney. Then he attempted to rob an ATM and killed the guard

The Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested the prime accused in the killing of a security guard of an ATM booth in the capital's Gulshan.

Police also recovered a machete used for the killing, and other tools used for breaking into the ATM booth from the arrestee, DB chief Harun-Or-Rashid said at a media briefing today (22 April).

During primary interrogation, the arrestee, Ariful Islam, revealed that he learned the techniques of bank robberies by watching videos on YouTube.

The DB chief said Arifur Rahman had been in the furniture transportation business for the past 10-12 years. Upon the advice of friends, he started selling bricks, stones, and sand, which unfortunately did not succeed, leading him to accumulate a debt of Tk15 lakh.

"Under the pressure of creditors, he went into hiding for three to four months. During this period, he resorted to distributing leaflets in various locations in Mirpur, offering to sell his kidneys for money. Failing to sell his kidney, Ariful devised a plan to rob a bank," he added.

Harun said Ariful deliberately selected less-crowded booths to target and he targetted the ATM booth of Modhumoti Bank in Shahjadpur.

"Prior to the incident, he loitered in the area from night till dawn. Seizing an opportune moment, he entered the booth. However, when confronted by security personnel, Ariful resorted to hack him to death," said the DB chief.

However, he was unable to break open the locker inside the booth.

The ATM booth security guard, Hasan Mahmud, was killed around 5:00am on 10 April during a robbery attempt.

The victim's brother later filed a case with Gulshan Police Station.