First, he tried to sell his kidney. Then he attempted to rob an ATM and killed the guard

Crime

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 07:13 pm

Related News

First, he tried to sell his kidney. Then he attempted to rob an ATM and killed the guard

He admitted to learning techniques of bank robberies by watching YouTube videos

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 07:13 pm
Representational image. Illustration: Freepik
Representational image. Illustration: Freepik

The Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested the prime accused in the killing of a security guard of an ATM booth in the capital's Gulshan.

Police also recovered a machete used for the killing, and other tools used for breaking into the ATM booth from the arrestee, DB chief Harun-Or-Rashid said at a media briefing today (22 April).

During primary interrogation, the arrestee, Ariful Islam, revealed that he learned the techniques of bank robberies by watching videos on YouTube.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The DB chief said Arifur Rahman had been in the furniture transportation business for the past 10-12 years. Upon the advice of friends, he started selling bricks, stones, and sand, which unfortunately did not succeed, leading him to accumulate a debt of Tk15 lakh. 

ATM booth security guard hacked to death by robbers in Gulshan

"Under the pressure of creditors, he went into hiding for three to four months. During this period, he resorted to distributing leaflets in various locations in Mirpur, offering to sell his kidneys for money. Failing to sell his kidney, Ariful devised a plan to rob a bank," he added.

Harun said Ariful deliberately selected less-crowded booths to target and he targetted the ATM booth of Modhumoti Bank in Shahjadpur. 

"Prior to the incident, he loitered in the area from night till dawn. Seizing an opportune moment, he entered the booth. However, when confronted by security personnel, Ariful resorted to hack him to death," said the DB chief.

However, he was unable to break open the locker inside the booth.

The ATM booth security guard, Hasan Mahmud, was killed around 5:00am on 10 April during a robbery attempt. 

The victim's brother later filed a case with Gulshan Police Station.

Top News

Bank robbery / ATM Booth / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

2h | In Focus
Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

9h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

2h | Videos
Why Israel hesitated about attacking Iran?

Why Israel hesitated about attacking Iran?

49m | Videos
Delicious Tangy Prawn and Fruits Salad

Delicious Tangy Prawn and Fruits Salad

1h | Videos
The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

4h | Videos