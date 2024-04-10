ATM booth security guard hacked to death by robbers in Gulshan

A security guard of an ATM booth was hacked to death by unidentified robbers in the capital's Gulshan today (10 April).

The incident took place at the ATM booth of Modhumoti Bank Limited located on the ground floor of Maisha Chowdhury Tower in Gulshan, said Md Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gulshan Police Station.

The robbers, however, failed to loot any money from the booth, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Mahmud Hasan, 52. Hailing from Jhenaidah, he lived with his family in the Ajampur kitchen market area in Saidabad.

"Unidentified persons tried to steal money from the ATM booth by vandalising it. However, they could not withdraw money from the ATM booth," said OC Mazharul.

OC Mazharul Islam also said the robbery attempt and the murder of Mahmud are believed to have taken place between 5:00am and 5:20am on Wednesday.

However, Mahmud's body was recovered from the booth at around 1:00pm.

The body was later sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

OC Mazharul said efforts are underway to arrest the perpetrator.