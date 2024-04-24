Prof MA Baqui Khalily elected as Chairman of Board Audit Committee of Bank Asia 

Corporates

Press Release
24 April, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 11:54 am

Prof MA Baqui Khalily, Chairman of Board Audit Committee of Bank Asia PLC. Photo: Courtesy
Prof MA Baqui Khalily, Chairman of Board Audit Committee of Bank Asia PLC. Photo: Courtesy

Prof MA Baqui Khalily has been elected as the Chairman of Board Audit Committee of Bank Asia PLC. at the Board of Directors' Meeting held recently. 

He is one of the Independent Directors of the Bank as well. 

Prof Khalily joined as a faculty member at the Department of Finance of the University of Dhaka in 1975 after completing his Bachelors of Commerce. (Hons) and Masters of Commerce in Finance from the same institution. 

He also obtained his MSc and PhD degrees with majors in Finance and Development in 1987 and 1991 respectively from Ohio State University, USA. 

After a successful teaching career of 37 years, Professor Khalily retired from the University of Dhaka in 2012. 

He is a renowned academician of the country, an eminent economist and finance scholar of national and international repute. 

Other than having a prominent teaching career, Professor Khalily also held many important administrative positions like Executive Director of Institute of Microfinance, Acting Vice-Chancellor & Pro Vice-Chancellor of Presidency University, Chairman of Department of Finance, University of Dhaka, Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited, only to name a few. 

Professor Khalily is currently involved with University of Asia Pacific as Professor and Dean of School of Business of the same.

