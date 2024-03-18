Bank Asia signs participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank

18 March, 2024, 10:05 pm
Bank Asia signs participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Bank Asia Limited has signed participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank under its refinance scheme for a credit guarantee facility to support women entrepreneurs in small enterprises and entrepreneurs in the agro-processing industry.

In presence of Deputy Governor Ms. Nurun Nahar, President & Managing Director of Bank Asia Mr. Sohail R K Hussain and Director of the Credit Guarantee Department of Bangladesh Bank Ms. Nahid Rahman, signed the agreement from their respective sides recently, reads a press release.

