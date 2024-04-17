Bank Asia to acquire Bank Alfalah Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 06:43 pm

The deal is subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, the multinational bank informed its shareholders.

Photo collage: TBS
Photo collage: TBS

In its third move to acquire a foreign bank's Bangladesh assets, Bank Asia made an acquisition offer to Pakistan-based Bank Alfalah for its Bangladesh assets.

Bank Alfalah's board of directors on Wednesday (17 April) has accorded its in-principle approval to the non-binding indicative offer received from Bank Asia to acquire its operations and asset-liabilities, according to a Bank Alfalah notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The deal is subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, the multinational bank informed its shareholders.

Bank Alfalah will now seek approval from the State Bank of Pakistan for Bank Asia to commence due diligence on Bank Alfalah, Bangladesh, it added.

Bank Alfalah Bangladesh has a balance sheet of over Tk3,100 crore while it has seven branches in Bangladesh—five in Dhaka, one in Chattogram and the other one in Sylhet.

Bank Asia, starting in 1999, acquired Nova Scotia in Dhaka as a pioneering move by local banks to acquire a foreign bank's Bangladesh assets. Later it also acquired the Bangladesh operations of Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd (MCB), another Pakistani bank.

Bank Alfalah is one of the largest banks in Pakistan, with a network of over 1,024 branches across more than 200 cities in the country, and an international presence in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, and the UAE.

Bank Asia Board is set to sit next week to decide on their primary acquisition offer, according to sources who declined to disclose the acquisition value proposed. 

