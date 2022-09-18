Bangladesh’s sugar industry will see a revival soon: Industries secy

Bangladesh's sugar industry will make a comeback soon and authorities are trying to increase local production and reduce imports as per instructions of the prime minister, says Zakia Sultana, secretary of the industries ministry.

"We are innovating high-yielding sugarcane varieties and providing technical support to the growers.

"Besides, we have also increased sugarcane prices and ensured other incentives in a bid to encourage the farmers to cultivate the crop," she added.

The secretary made the remarks after visiting the Mobarakganj Sugar Mill in Jhenaidah and Carew and Company Ltd in Darshana, Chuadanga, on Sunday, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) Chairman Md Arifur Rahman Apu, British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh Chairman Golam Moin Uddin, sugar mill officials and local sugarcane farmers were present during the visit.

"BAT Bangladesh is working closely with BSFIC to support and encourage the production of quality sugarcane in Bangladesh.

"We have taken various steps to take forward this promising industry," the industry secretary added.

