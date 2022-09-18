Bangladesh’s sugar industry will see a revival soon: Industries secy

Corporates

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 03:38 pm

Related News

Bangladesh’s sugar industry will see a revival soon: Industries secy

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 03:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's sugar industry will make a comeback soon and authorities are trying to increase local production and reduce imports as per instructions of the prime minister, says Zakia Sultana, secretary of the industries ministry.

"We are innovating high-yielding sugarcane varieties and providing technical support to the growers. 

"Besides, we have also increased sugarcane prices and ensured other incentives in a bid to encourage the farmers to cultivate the crop," she added.

The secretary made the remarks after visiting the Mobarakganj Sugar Mill in Jhenaidah and Carew and Company Ltd in Darshana, Chuadanga, on Sunday, reads a press release. 

Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) Chairman Md Arifur Rahman Apu, British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh Chairman Golam Moin Uddin, sugar mill officials and local sugarcane farmers were present during the visit.

"BAT Bangladesh is working closely with BSFIC to support and encourage the production of quality sugarcane in Bangladesh. 

"We have taken various steps to take forward this promising industry," the industry secretary added.
 

sugarcane / Sugar industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5h | Mode
The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

21h | Panorama
The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

6h | Book Review
Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Xi, Modi urge Putin to end Ukraine war

Xi, Modi urge Putin to end Ukraine war

5h | Videos
Global recession will affect developing countries

Global recession will affect developing countries

5h | Videos
Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

18h | Videos
Mouse will reduce workload

Mouse will reduce workload

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

4
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 