Refined sugar prices rise by Tk5 per kg

Bazaar

TBS Report
26 January, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 01:43 pm

Related News

Refined sugar prices rise by Tk5 per kg

TBS Report
26 January, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 01:43 pm
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Representative Photo: Pixabay.

Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association has increased the price of refined loose sugar to Tk107 per kilogram and packaged sugar to Tk112 per kg.

The price was increased considering the price hike of unrefined sugar in the global market, dollar price increase, and increase in operational costs of local mills, reads a press release of the Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association published Thursday (26 January).

The press release adds that the decision was taken decision after consulting the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and the Ministry of Commerce.

More to follow...

Bangladesh / Top News

Sugar / Sugar industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

1d | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

2d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

16h | TBS Career
“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

19h | Corporate Talks
Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

15h | TBS SPORTS
Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port