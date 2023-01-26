Refined sugar prices rise by Tk5 per kg

Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association has increased the price of refined loose sugar to Tk107 per kilogram and packaged sugar to Tk112 per kg.

The price was increased considering the price hike of unrefined sugar in the global market, dollar price increase, and increase in operational costs of local mills, reads a press release of the Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association published Thursday (26 January).

The press release adds that the decision was taken decision after consulting the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and the Ministry of Commerce.

