No packaged sugar in market, non-packaged also scanty

Bazaar

Jahir Rayhan
17 June, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 01:59 pm

Related News

No packaged sugar in market, non-packaged also scanty

On Friday, sugar sold for Tk130-140 per kg in different capital markets – Tk10-15 higher than the government-set rates

Jahir Rayhan
17 June, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 01:59 pm
Increased duty on import of sugar & milk powder
Increased duty on import of sugar & milk powder

Packaged sugar has now almost disappeared from markets in the capital while the non-packaged one is also in supply shortage, causing further hike in prices.

On Friday, sugar sold at Tk130-140 in markets such as Karwan Bazar, Moghbazar and other parts of the capital. The price is Tk10-15 higher than the government-set Tk120-125 per kg.

The Ministry of Commerce early last month allowed refiners' to raise the retail price of sugar by Tk16 a kg following the price hike in the international market. 

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh data says the price of sugar has more than doubled over the past year. It sold for Tk80-84 per kg last year.

Talking to The Business Standard, retailers said they are not getting the supply of packaged sugar for the last 15-20 days. They get non-packaged sugar on conditions and the amounts are less than their demand.

"Sales representatives of sugar suppliers have not been taking orders for about 20 days. For non-packaged sugar, we are forced to buy flour, tea leaves or other items at a time while ordering sugar. Yet, the price of sugar at wholesale shops is high. They ask Tk125 for a kg," Mohammad Kabir, shopkeeper of Haji Mizan Enterprises at Karwan Bazar, said.

"We have no profit in sugar now, which is why many retailers are avoiding selling sugar," he told TBS.

Ali Hossain, another salesperson, added that many customers are getting back as they do not get all their commodities, including sugar, in single shops. "We are losing business. Customers are bothered. The government should fix the sugar crisis as early as possible."

Sugar suppliers have repeatedly blamed abnormal dollar prices, inability to open LCs, high import duties and global volatility for the sugar crisis. To get rid of this situation, they have proposed the government reduce import duties for a long-term.

The government reduced the regulatory duty on sugar imports by 5% to 25% for a short period to stabilise the market during Ramadan. It also withdrew the specific duty of Tk3,000 per tonne on the import of unrefined sugar and Tk6,000 on refined sugar at that time. 

"However, these facilities are not in place now," said Golam Rahman, secretary general of the Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association. 

He told The Business Standard that as the tariff facilities have been withdrawn, the price of sugar increased by Tk8 per kg. "On top of that, global prices are also high. High dollar prices and restrictions on LC opening are also the reasons."

"Supplying 50kg sacks of sugar is not feasible now. With the increase in the price, the cost of producing packaged sugar went high. If we supply packaged sugar, it would be Tk4.5 higher per kg than the government fixed rate," he explained.

Calling for a government subsidy to keep sugar prices at an affordable level for now, the secretary general said they have applied recently to the government to increase the sugar price to Tk140 per kg.

The task force on commodity markets under the commerce ministry presented a report in a ministry meeting on 11 June, where it highlighted the sugar crisis. 

The sugar supply is facing a deficit of 72,000 tonnes for FY23, according to the report. "The annual demand for sugar is about 20 lakh tonnes, but lower imports due to the dollar crisis have created a supply shortfall," it said.

Apart from sugar, onion prices also increased by Tk5 per kg over the past week, despite new imports from India. On Friday, local varieties of onion sold at Tk80 per kg and Indian varieties at Tk70 per kg in retail.

Economy / Top News

Sugar / Sugar industry / Sugar Import / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

1h | Features
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

6h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

6h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

18h | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

1d | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1d | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000