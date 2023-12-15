Carew & Co begins sugarcane threshing

15 December, 2023
State-owned Carew and Company (Bangladesh) Ltd on Friday organised a doa mahfil and discussion to mark the inauguration of sugarcane threshing for the 2023-24 season in Chuadanga's Darshana.

Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) Chairman Sheikh Shoibul Alam was present on the occasion as the chief guest, while BSFIC Secretary Chowdhury Ruhul Amin Qaiser presided over the event, reads a press release.

BSFIC Director (Production and Engineering) Ataur Rahman Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kissinger Chakma, Superintendent of Police RM Faizur Rahman, and Carew & Co Managing Director Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain were present on the occasion among others.

In this season, 65,000 tonnes of sugarcane will be crushed for sugar production. The threshing process will continue for about 50 days.

Also, sugar extraction rate has been fixed at 6%. Sugarcane has been cultivated on 3,802 hectares of land to produce 4,000 tonnes of sugar.

