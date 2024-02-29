Bangladesh Coast Guard Family Welfare Association conducts public welfare activities in Bhola

29 February, 2024, 03:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh Coast Guard Family Welfare Association (CGFWA) has been conducting various public welfare and service activities since its inception in 2002.

As a part of this, like every year, today (29 February), Bangladesh Coast Guard Family Welfare Association distributed vans, sewing machines and cash incentive to poor, needy and helpless families and students.

CGFWA President Sharmin Ershad was present as the chief guest at the programme at Bangladesh Coast Guard Base Bhola CGFWA premises under Bangladesh Coast Guard South Zone.

She also observed the Nokshi Kantha, alpona and pottery training programmes organised by the Coast Guard to make poor and helpless women self-reliant.

Chairman of Coast Guard South Zone Family Welfare Association along with other members were present at the event.

