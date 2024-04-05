Indian Coast Guard rescues 27 Bangladeshi fishermen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 April, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 05:54 pm

TBS Report
05 April, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 05:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Indian Coast Guard has rescued 27 Bangladeshi fishermen stranded at sea and handed them over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard.

"The fishing boat, named "FV Sagar-02", had set out from Chattogram's Kutubdia on 1 April with 27 fishermen on board," Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taki, the media officer of the Coast Guard Headquarters, today (5 April) morning told the media, reads a press release.

"On 4 April, around 1:35pm, the boat's engine suddenly broke down and it began to drift across the Bangladesh-India maritime border and entered Indian waters. The Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Amogh spotted the boat and rescued the fishermen."

"The Indian Coast Guard then informed the Bangladesh Coast Guard," the lieutenant commander said.

"In the evening, the Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Amogh handed over the boat and the 27 fishermen to the Bangladesh Coast Guard ship Kamruzzaman at the Bangladesh-India international maritime boundary."

"At midnight, the fishermen and their boat were handed over to the owner near the Mongla Fairway Buoy," he added.

