BGB director general visits coastal areas in Teknaf

Bangladesh Coast Guard Director General Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali inspected the border area of Teknaf today (21 April).

During the visit, the Coast Guard director general said the force is on high alert amid the ongoing conflict inside Myanmar border, reads a press release.

"No illegal intrusion will be allowed," he said.

He stated that the ongoing conflict in Myanmar has naturally led to a deterioration in the law and order situation there.

"It is natural that criminals there will exploit this situation to escalate drug smuggling and illegal entry activities. Taking everything into account, the Coast Guard has increased its manpower, patrols, and vigilance," he added.

