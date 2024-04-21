Coast Guard on high alert amid clashes at Myanmar border

The Coast Guard is on high alert amid the ongoing conflict inside Myanmar border, said Bangladesh Coast Guard Director General Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali.

"No illegal intrusion will be allowed," he said while talking to media after inspecting the border area of Teknaf today (21 April).

He stated that the ongoing conflict in Myanmar has naturally led to a deterioration in the law and order situation there.

"It is natural that criminals there will exploit this situation to escalate drug smuggling and illegal entry activities. Taking everything into account, the Coast Guard has increased its manpower, patrols, and vigilance," he added.

Mentioning that Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is performing their duty at the border, he said along with BGB there are other forces including Coast Guard, Police, and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are also providing assistance.

Meanwhile, 13 members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) surrendered with weapons and were handed over to BGB.

"Their repatriation in the regular process is underway. Apart from this, many people trying to enter illegally have been detained and sent back. No illegal entry will be allowed," said Mir Ershad Ali.

Earlier today, two fishermen from Shah Porir Dwip in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf were injured by gunfire from what they claim to be a ship of the Myanmar Navy.

Regarding this, the Coast Guard director general said it is normal to see ships in Myanmar waters at different times. "Their forces patrol their waters, it is their matter."

"Apart from our Navy ships, there is also a Coast Guard ship patrolling our waters," he added.

One of the injured in today's firing, Mohammad Ismail said nine crew members went to fish in the sea aboard the Mayer Doa trawler four days ago.

Today, on their way back, a Myanmar Navy ship stationed in Myanmar's waters signaled them to approach.

Since it was in Myanmar's territorial waters, they started heading back towards Shah Porir Dwip instead, said Ismail.

During this time, they were continuously fired upon, resulting in two people being shot. The others remained unharmed.