Coast Guard detains 2 with 14 kg ganja in Chandpur

The Bangladesh Coast Guard detained two people with 14 kg of ganja from a passenger trawler in Meghna River in Chandpur.

During a drive on Sunday (24 March) morning, the coast guard searched a passenger trawler named Ekta Paribahan, said Coast Guard Headquarters Media Officer Lt Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi.

They found two bags with 14 kg of ganja and detained Md Shahadad Sheikh, 38 and Ohidul Sheikh, 29, he added.

He further said the seized ganja and the detainees were handed over to Chandpur Model Police Station for further legal action.