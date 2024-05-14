SBK Tech Ventures invests $7.1m in six local startups 

Stocks

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 11:33 pm

Related News

SBK Tech Ventures invests $7.1m in six local startups 

According to a statement, the six deals closed in the second quarter of this year include SBK funding of $1.5 million each for artificial intelligence startup Markopolo and mobility startup Jatri, $1.1 million for climate tech startup Solshare, and $1 million each for AgriTech startup Fashal, MedTech startup Arogga, and EdTech startup 10 Minute School.

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 11:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

SBK Tech Ventures has unveiled the six local startups that recently received $7.1 million, equivalent to Tk85 crore, from Bangladesh's only woman-led venture capital firm.

According to a statement, the six deals closed in the second quarter of this year include SBK funding of $1.5 million each for artificial intelligence startup Markopolo and mobility startup Jatri, $1.1 million for climate tech startup Solshare, and $1 million each for AgriTech startup Fashal, MedTech startup Arogga, and EdTech startup 10 Minute School.

Sonia Bashir Kabir, founder and managing general partner of SBK Tech Ventures, said Bangladeshi startup founders are undervalued and unnoticed. They have numerous opportunities for delivering impact through tech-enabled business models.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The total investment in this round reflects our confidence in the success of these startups, which solve problems for the masses, leverage technology to scale, and create a transformative impact," she said. 

"We are passionate about supporting our local entrepreneurs to help drive inclusion, empathy, and innovation—to ignite sustainable economic development," she said, adding, "We are ecstatic about partnering with these incredible founders who will be making history! With our investments, we aim to achieve our long-term vision of engaging with stellar founders who hit inflection and escape velocity."

SBK invests in Bangladeshi startups only, and it is the first and only venture capital here to run in-house accelerators: "Net Positive" and "ExcelerateHer," an in-house incubator; "YES, She Can," plus a licensed VC fund.

SBK itself has evolved tremendously. When it was incorporated four years ago, it started with angel investing and startup community building. Currently, SBK has 46 startups in their portfolio and one exit from the first angel investment made in 2020 with a return of 1,700%.

SBK plans to fund more startups in Bangladesh, build enduring businesses, and continue to grow its focus on gender lens investing and climate tech.

SBK funding is expected to reenergize the startup funding ecosystem that has been suffering amid the funding winter since the second half of 2022.

SBKs funding this quarter alone surpassed the total disclosed startup investments in the country in the January-March period

Bangladesh

SBK Tech Ventures / Bangladesh / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

15h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The US senator gave the idea of a nuclear attack on Gaza

The US senator gave the idea of a nuclear attack on Gaza

4h | Videos
Bangladesh’s T-20 World Cup squad review

Bangladesh’s T-20 World Cup squad review

4h | Videos
MV Abdullah crew arrives at Chattogram port

MV Abdullah crew arrives at Chattogram port

4h | Videos
Russia has discovered huge reserves of oil and gas in Antarctica

Russia has discovered huge reserves of oil and gas in Antarctica

1h | Videos