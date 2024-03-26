Bangladesh Coast Guard observes Independence Day

Independence and National Day 2024 was celebrated with due dignity and solemnity in all zones, bases, ships, stations and outposts, including the Bangladesh Coast Guard Headquarters.

On Tuesday (26 March), Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taki, the media officer of the Coast Guard Headquarters, said on the occasion of the day, special prayers were held in all the mosques of the zones.

Video screening and discussion meetings on Bangabandhu and the Liberation War were organised among military and civilian members of all levels in all zones, bases, ships, stations, outposts, including the Coast Guard Headquarters.

Besides, Bengali poetry recitation and quiz competition was organised by Bangladesh Coast Guard Parivar Kalyan Sangh on the occasion.

He also said a large number of people visited the Coast Guard ships. In addition, the band of the Coast Guard performed music for the public at the TNT playground adjacent to Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka.

