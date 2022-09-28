Bangladesh Bank and Mercantile Bank sign agreement 

Mercantile Bank Limited recently signed an participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank to enhance the production of wheat and maize under the refinance scheme of Tk10 billion at the conference hall of the central bank.

In presence of Deputy Governor A K M Sajedur Rahman Khan; Md Abul Kalam Azad, director of Agricultural Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank; and Hasne Alam, DMD & CBO of Mercantile Bank exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Md Hasan Chisty, joint director, and Marjia Aktar, deputy director of Agricultural Credit Department of Bangladesh Bank and Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, head of Agriculture Credit Division of Mercantile Bank along with senior officials from both the organisations were also present.

