Remittance inflow rises to $2.04 billion in April during Eid

Banking

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 05:18 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The flow of inward remittances rose to $2.04 billion in April – the month of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. 

The amount is 21.3% higher than the same month in the previous year. 

According to bankers, the flow of remittances usually rises during Eid.

Remittances dip below $2 billion after two months

In March, remittances dipped below the $2 billion mark after two months amid the weakening of the dollar against the taka. 

Bankers had said this depreciation in the dollar's value discouraged expatriates from utilising the banking channel to send their hard-earned money back home.

Data from the Bangladesh Bank show expatriate Bangladeshis sent home $1.99 billion in March, down from $2.16 billion in February and $2.11 billion in January.

For most days in March, the exchange rate of the US dollar declined to Tk112.50-113, from Tk120-122 during the previous two months, added bankers. 

According to central bank data, March's remittances were 1.24% lower than the $2.02 billion received in the same month a year ago.

remittance / Eid / Bangladesh Bank

