Al-Arafah Islami Bank invests Tk500 crore to Unique Hotel and Resorts

Corporates

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 09:27 pm

Related News

Al-Arafah Islami Bank invests Tk500 crore to Unique Hotel and Resorts

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 09:27 pm
Al-Arafah Islami Bank invests Tk500 crore to Unique Hotel and Resorts

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) has signed an investment agreement of Tk500 crore with Unique Hotel and Resorts Ltd, leading five-star quality hotel service provider of the country. 

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank and Mohd Noor Ali, managing director of Unique Hotel and Resorts Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

The event took place at Hotel Sheraton in Dhaka on Tuesday (15 March), read a press release.

AIBL Chairman Alhajj Salim Rahman, Vice Chairman Alhajj Abu Naser Md Yeahea, Directors Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Alhajj Mohammad Abdus Salam, Badiur Rahman, Alhajj Mahbubul Alam, Hafez Alhajj Md. Enayet Ullah, Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque, Alhajj Niaz Ahmed, Alhajj Mohammad Emadur Rahman, Alhajj Liakat Ali Chowdhury, Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain, Alhajj Md Harun-Ar-Rashid Khan, Alhajj Md Rafiqul Islam, Alhajj Md Amir Uddin PPM and senior executives of the Bank were present in the signing ceremony.  

Adviser of Unique Group Dr Khondaker Showkat Hossain, Directors of Unique Hotels and Resorts Ltd Gazi Md Shakhawat Hossain, Mohammad Golam Sarwar FCA, CEO Trust Syed Sanowarul Hoque, Director Regulatory Affairs and Company Secretary Md Sharif Hasan FCS, Director Corporate Finance Riad Hossain and Senior Executive Vice President of AIBL Motijheel Branch S M Kowsar were also present on the occasion. 

Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

7h | Panorama
Hal Brands. Illustration: TBS

Putin’s biggest lie: Blaming NATO for his war

8h | Panorama
Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

9h | Panorama
The restaurant, Ajo Idea Space in Uttara has built a space, which catches most of the daylight and is oriented to allow proper airflow. Photo: Noufel Sharif Sojol

Setback and relax: The best way to make use of the free space hemming your building

10h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

22m | Videos
Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

27m | Videos
Thomas Tuchel: I’ll drive a seven-seater if I have to!

Thomas Tuchel: I’ll drive a seven-seater if I have to!

1h | Videos
Amir khan talks about divorce

Amir khan talks about divorce

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion