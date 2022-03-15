Al-Arafah Islami Bank invests Tk500 crore to Unique Hotel and Resorts

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) has signed an investment agreement of Tk500 crore with Unique Hotel and Resorts Ltd, leading five-star quality hotel service provider of the country.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank and Mohd Noor Ali, managing director of Unique Hotel and Resorts Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The event took place at Hotel Sheraton in Dhaka on Tuesday (15 March), read a press release.

AIBL Chairman Alhajj Salim Rahman, Vice Chairman Alhajj Abu Naser Md Yeahea, Directors Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Alhajj Mohammad Abdus Salam, Badiur Rahman, Alhajj Mahbubul Alam, Hafez Alhajj Md. Enayet Ullah, Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque, Alhajj Niaz Ahmed, Alhajj Mohammad Emadur Rahman, Alhajj Liakat Ali Chowdhury, Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain, Alhajj Md Harun-Ar-Rashid Khan, Alhajj Md Rafiqul Islam, Alhajj Md Amir Uddin PPM and senior executives of the Bank were present in the signing ceremony.

Adviser of Unique Group Dr Khondaker Showkat Hossain, Directors of Unique Hotels and Resorts Ltd Gazi Md Shakhawat Hossain, Mohammad Golam Sarwar FCA, CEO Trust Syed Sanowarul Hoque, Director Regulatory Affairs and Company Secretary Md Sharif Hasan FCS, Director Corporate Finance Riad Hossain and Senior Executive Vice President of AIBL Motijheel Branch S M Kowsar were also present on the occasion.