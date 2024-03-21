Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC signs participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank's refinancing scheme for obtaining credit guarantee facilities aimed at supporting small-scale women entrepreneurs and agro-processing sector entrepreneurs.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Nurun Nahar was present as the chief guest at the contract signing ceremony organized by Bangladesh Bank recently.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Deputy Managing Director Abed Ahmed Khan and Bangladesh Bank Credit Guarantee Department Director Nahid Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Mohammad Jamal Uddin, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Executive Vice President AKM Amjad Hossain and related officials were present at the event.

 

Al-Arafah Islami Bank / MoU / Bangladesh Bank

