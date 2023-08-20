Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu elected as Al-Arafah Islami Bank chairman

Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu has been elected as the chairman of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited.

He was elected unanimously in the 390th meeting of the Board held on Sunday (20 August), reads a press release.

Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu is one of the founder Directors of AIBL.

He is a renowned name in the business arena of the country and manages various business houses in different capacities.

He is the Vice Chairman of S Alam Group, one of the largest industrial groups of the country and chairman of S Alam Cold Rolled Steels Ltd, Vice Chairman of Ekushey Television (ETV), a leading satellite TV channel of the country.

Abdus Samad is a philanthropist who is involved in many social welfare and humaniterian activities.

He is an Executive Member of Baitus Saraf Foundation and Chattogram Samity, Dhaka.