Al-Arafah Islami Bank donates Tk50 lakh to Chattogram Heart Foundation

Corporates

Press Release
14 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 08:31 pm

Related News

Al-Arafah Islami Bank donates Tk50 lakh to Chattogram Heart Foundation

Press Release
14 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 08:31 pm

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC has donated Tk50 lakh to Chattogram Heart Foundation under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). 

Chairman of the bank Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu handed over the cheque to Vice President of Chattogram Heart Foundation M A Salam in a ceremony organised at the bank's head office on Sunday (14 January). 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Farman R Chowdhury was present on the occasion.

Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, Md Zahurul Hoque, Vice President Md Pearu, Mohammad Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan and Senior Executives were also present on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

7h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

6h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

13h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Palestine to start 2024 Asian Cup journey on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war

Palestine to start 2024 Asian Cup journey on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war

2h | Videos
Evaly will start refunding customers from January

Evaly will start refunding customers from January

13m | Videos
Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

8h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

10h | Videos