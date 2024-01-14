Al-Arafah Islami Bank donates Tk50 lakh to Chattogram Heart Foundation

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC has donated Tk50 lakh to Chattogram Heart Foundation under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Chairman of the bank Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu handed over the cheque to Vice President of Chattogram Heart Foundation M A Salam in a ceremony organised at the bank's head office on Sunday (14 January).

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Farman R Chowdhury was present on the occasion.

Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, Md Zahurul Hoque, Vice President Md Pearu, Mohammad Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan and Senior Executives were also present on the occasion.