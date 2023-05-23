Al-Arafah Islami Bank partners with Edison Real Estate for Shariah-compliant home loans

Corporates

Press Release
23 May, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 11:01 am

Related News

Al-Arafah Islami Bank partners with Edison Real Estate for Shariah-compliant home loans

Press Release
23 May, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 11:01 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Edison Real Estate Limited, the leading developer in Bashundhara R/A, has signed an MoU with Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL), a prominent Shariah-compliant bank in the country.

Under this agreement, AIBL will offer Shariah-compliant home loans to customers of Edison Real Estate Limited, providing them with a convenient financing option, reads a press release.

In addition to the home loan facility, customers availing themselves of AIBL's financing services will also receive preferential benefits from Edison Real Estate Limited, enabling them to purchase apartments with added advantages.

The partnership was officially established as Masud Alam, Additional Director of Edison Real Estate, and Md Mahmudur Rahman, DMD-RB Wing and ARDP, representing Al-Arafah Islami Bank, signed the agreement at the head office of Edison Real Estate Limited Dhaka.

The signing ceremony was attended by esteemed individuals from both organisations. Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, EVP and Head of RBD; Saif Imam Bokhari, SAVP and Head of Product; Md Raisul Alam, FAVP and Head of Direct Sales; Md Shakhawth Hossain, SPO and Manager, Sales; Md Nurunnobe, SEO & Manager-Sales; Md Idris Ali, SEVP, Manager of Gulshan branch from Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited, and Ahmed Pasha, Director and CBO; Sahedul Karim Munna, Additional Director and COO; Joyanta Prasad Roy, Senior General Manager, Sales; Fakhrul Islam, Advisor, Audit and Compliance; Mohammed Taiabur Rahman, DGM, Marketing; Sabbir Rahman Sakib, AGM, Finance from Edison Real Estate Limited graced the occasion.

This partnership between Al-Arafah Islami Bank and Edison Real Estate Limited marks a significant step in providing Islamic financial solutions to individuals looking to invest in the real estate sector. The Shariah-compliant home loan offering aims to support customers in fulfilling their dream of owning a home while adhering to Islamic principles.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank / Edison Real Estate Limited / Shariah banking / Home Loans

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury photographed with his father Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Mahmud Rashid

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist

9m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

1h | Habitat
Photo: Collected

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

1h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

18h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

20h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

21h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities