Al-Arafah Islami Bank partners with Edison Real Estate for Shariah-compliant home loans

Edison Real Estate Limited, the leading developer in Bashundhara R/A, has signed an MoU with Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL), a prominent Shariah-compliant bank in the country.

Under this agreement, AIBL will offer Shariah-compliant home loans to customers of Edison Real Estate Limited, providing them with a convenient financing option, reads a press release.

In addition to the home loan facility, customers availing themselves of AIBL's financing services will also receive preferential benefits from Edison Real Estate Limited, enabling them to purchase apartments with added advantages.

The partnership was officially established as Masud Alam, Additional Director of Edison Real Estate, and Md Mahmudur Rahman, DMD-RB Wing and ARDP, representing Al-Arafah Islami Bank, signed the agreement at the head office of Edison Real Estate Limited Dhaka.

The signing ceremony was attended by esteemed individuals from both organisations. Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, EVP and Head of RBD; Saif Imam Bokhari, SAVP and Head of Product; Md Raisul Alam, FAVP and Head of Direct Sales; Md Shakhawth Hossain, SPO and Manager, Sales; Md Nurunnobe, SEO & Manager-Sales; Md Idris Ali, SEVP, Manager of Gulshan branch from Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited, and Ahmed Pasha, Director and CBO; Sahedul Karim Munna, Additional Director and COO; Joyanta Prasad Roy, Senior General Manager, Sales; Fakhrul Islam, Advisor, Audit and Compliance; Mohammed Taiabur Rahman, DGM, Marketing; Sabbir Rahman Sakib, AGM, Finance from Edison Real Estate Limited graced the occasion.

This partnership between Al-Arafah Islami Bank and Edison Real Estate Limited marks a significant step in providing Islamic financial solutions to individuals looking to invest in the real estate sector. The Shariah-compliant home loan offering aims to support customers in fulfilling their dream of owning a home while adhering to Islamic principles.