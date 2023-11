Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has donated one lakh blankets to support the cold-hit people of the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the sample of blanket from Chairman of AIBL Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu on 10 November at Ganobhaban, reads a press release.

President of Bangladesh Association of Banks Nazrul Islam Mazumder along with representatives of other banks were also present on the occasion.