Al-Arafah Islami Bank donates Tk50 lakh to Patiya municipality

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited has donated Tk50 lakh to Patiya municipality in order to buy a piece of land for building a dumping ground for solid waste management.

The bank's Chairman of the Executive Committee Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu handed over the cheque to Patiya municipality Mayor Md Ayub Bablu on Monday (27 June) at Al-Arafah Tower in the capital.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury was present on the occasion.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Muhammed Nadim, and PS to EC Chairman Muhammad Piaru were present at the event.