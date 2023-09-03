Day-long Training workshop on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling RMG Business held at AIBL

Corporates

Press Release
03 September, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 05:56 pm

Related News

Day-long Training workshop on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling RMG Business held at AIBL

Press Release
03 September, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 05:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A day-long training workshop on "Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling Ready Made Garment (RMG) Business" for officers working in the International Business wing in various branches was held at Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) on 2 September. 

Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury inaugurated the workshop as chief guest, said a press release.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun and Senior Executives were present while Al-Arafah Islami Bank Training and Research Institute (AIBTRI) Director General Md. Abdul Awal Sarkar presided over the programme.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic pollution has infiltrated every aspect of our lives. Photo: Nayem Ali

Tiny but deadly: Microplastics now running through our hearts

5h | Panorama
Shanta Regal

Shanta Regal: Height of luxury in the ritziest part of Dhaka

5h | Habitat
An electric-vehicle charging point near Braintree, in eastern England in August 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

Even in the age of Tesla, European gasoline demand is booming

7h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Undone by Uber: When ride-sharing takes a U-turn to ride-hailing

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Heath Streak, who changed the dynamic of Bangladeshi pacers is no more

Heath Streak, who changed the dynamic of Bangladeshi pacers is no more

33m | TBS SPORTS
Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

3h | TBS World
Is programmatic the next big thing in marketing?

Is programmatic the next big thing in marketing?

1h | Corporate Talks
Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

7h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh