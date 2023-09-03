Day-long Training workshop on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling RMG Business held at AIBL

A day-long training workshop on "Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling Ready Made Garment (RMG) Business" for officers working in the International Business wing in various branches was held at Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) on 2 September.

Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury inaugurated the workshop as chief guest, said a press release.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun and Senior Executives were present while Al-Arafah Islami Bank Training and Research Institute (AIBTRI) Director General Md. Abdul Awal Sarkar presided over the programme.