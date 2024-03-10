30 injured as buses collide head-on in Chattogram’s Patiya

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 12:00 pm

30 injured as buses collide head-on in Chattogram’s Patiya

Four of the injured have been referred to be taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

At least 30 people were injured as two buses collided head-on in Chattogram's Patiya upazila last night (Saturday). 

The accident took place near the Kagojipara Model Mosque in Patiya around 11:30pm. 

Eleven of the injured were identified as Nazim Uddin, 40, Ashraf, 37, Sakib, 18, Manik, 27, Riyad, 24, Munni Akter, 40, Abu Bakkar Siddik, 28, Iliyas, 60, Rupak, 37, Ghopal Saddar, 60, Shambhu, 46.

"Locals brought 12 injured to the Patiya Upazila Health Complex, where they received initial treatment. Four of them, being in critical condition, were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for better treatment," said Naushad, the doctor on duty at the emergency department of the Patiya Upazila Health Complex. 

Md Sohel, sub-inspector of the Patiya highway crossing police outpost, said, "We rushed to the spot after hearing the news. Many were injured in the accident.

"The driver of the Elain Transport bus was driving recklessly and fled the scene after the accident. We seized both of the buses," he added.

