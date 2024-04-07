AIUB CS Fest 2024 starts 25 April

07 April, 2024, 05:40 pm
AIUB CS Fest 2024 starts 25 April

The AIUB Computer Club is proud to announce the much-anticipated return of the AIUB CS Fest - 2024, resuming after 2018. This flagship event will take place from April 25th to April 28th, 2024, at the American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB), promising an exhilarating blend of competition, innovation, and a display of technological advancements.

Marking its second successive year, the AIUB CS Fest - 2024 exemplifies the harmonious blend of established traditions with new, exciting challenges, all aimed at encouraging the competitive spirit and the zeal for learning and creativity among participants, reads a press release.

This year, the fest will feature 12 diverse segments for participants to engage in, including App Showcasing, Programming Contest, Science Project Showcasing, Poster Presentation/Idea Prototype, ICT Olympiad, Math Olympiad, Networking Contest, Logo Design Competition, Story/Content Writing Contest, Art Competition, Robot Soccer, and Drone Race Competition. 

Open to students from schools, colleges, and AIUB, this stands as one of the grandest events of the year, inviting young minds to demonstrate their skills and passion for technology and innovation.

The AIUB Computer Club, in collaboration with AIUB, encourages students from all educational tiers to seize this opportunity and participate in a celebration of technological prowess and creative thinking.

