AIUB holds Language Fiesta 2024

10 March, 2024, 10:20 pm
AIUB holds Language Fiesta 2024

The Department of English at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organised Language Fiesta 2024, a day-long event celebrating the beauty of mother languages and cultural diversity, on 28 February. 

The event was inaugurated by the Pro Vice Chancellor of AIUB, Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman, reads a press release. 

A total of 16 stalls represented food and cultural items from different parts of the globe. A colorful flashmob danced to the beats of songs from diverse languages captivating the hearts of the audience. 

A vibrant cultural programme took place at the amphitheater of AIUB in the afternoon. 

The cultural programme brought together dances, songs, skits, and cosplay truly celebrating the multicultural and multilingual modern world. 

The event ended with the vibrant participation of the students of AIUB. 

The registrar of AIUB, Dr Mohammad Zahidul Islam Khan, Prof. Dr. Tazul Islam, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, M Hamidul Haque, Head, Department of English were also present at the programme.
 

