AIUB: Bangladesh's first QS 4-star university

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) has achieved another milestone as the first university in Bangladesh to earn recognition from QS Stars, securing an esteemed 4-star rating.

QS Stars, an opt-in university rating system, conducts a comprehensive evaluation of institutions, considering key indicators across multiple categories essential for students. By assessing areas such as teaching quality, facilities, sustainability, research, and employability, QS Stars enables informed comparisons among universities, aiding students in their decision-making process.

AIUB has excelled in several areas, scoring 5 stars in "Employability," "Academic Development," and "Environmental Impact"; 4 stars in "Teaching," "Facilities," and "Program Strength"; and a "Good" rating in "Internationalization." This outstanding achievement underscores AIUB's commitment to providing top-tier education, fostering research, and driving innovation. It is a testament to the collective efforts of the management, faculty members, staff, students, alumni, and other stakeholders who continuously strive for quality enhancement.

Securing a 4-star rating elevates AIUB to a distinguished position globally, highlighting its exceptional teaching standards, cutting-edge facilities, vibrant campus life, and impactful research initiatives. Furthermore, AIUB holds the distinction of being the first internationally accredited university in Bangladesh by the Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges, and Universities (PAASCU) since 2011. This achievement reflects the unwavering support and commitment of the AIUB community.