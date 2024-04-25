AIUB: Bangladesh's first QS 4-star university

Corporates

Press Release
25 April, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 01:37 pm

Related News

AIUB: Bangladesh's first QS 4-star university

Press Release
25 April, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 01:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) has achieved another milestone as the first university in Bangladesh to earn recognition from QS Stars, securing an esteemed 4-star rating.

QS Stars, an opt-in university rating system, conducts a comprehensive evaluation of institutions, considering key indicators across multiple categories essential for students. By assessing areas such as teaching quality, facilities, sustainability, research, and employability, QS Stars enables informed comparisons among universities, aiding students in their decision-making process.

AIUB has excelled in several areas, scoring 5 stars in "Employability," "Academic Development," and "Environmental Impact"; 4 stars in "Teaching," "Facilities," and "Program Strength"; and a "Good" rating in "Internationalization." This outstanding achievement underscores AIUB's commitment to providing top-tier education, fostering research, and driving innovation. It is a testament to the collective efforts of the management, faculty members, staff, students, alumni, and other stakeholders who continuously strive for quality enhancement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Securing a 4-star rating elevates AIUB to a distinguished position globally, highlighting its exceptional teaching standards, cutting-edge facilities, vibrant campus life, and impactful research initiatives. Furthermore, AIUB holds the distinction of being the first internationally accredited university in Bangladesh by the Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges, and Universities (PAASCU) since 2011. This achievement reflects the unwavering support and commitment of the AIUB community.

AIUB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

1h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The only lovebird breeding farm in Shariatpur

The only lovebird breeding farm in Shariatpur

41m | Videos
‘Chaotic era’ for Asian currencies: Bank of America

‘Chaotic era’ for Asian currencies: Bank of America

1h | Videos
'Bhaijan' fights for women's education

'Bhaijan' fights for women's education

2h | Videos
Who will replace Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

Who will replace Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

16h | Videos