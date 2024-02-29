AIUB Chairman of the Board of Trustees Ishtiaque Abedin meets UAE Ambassador Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi

Corporates

Press Release
29 February, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 12:58 pm

Related News

AIUB Chairman of the Board of Trustees Ishtiaque Abedin meets UAE Ambassador Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi

Press Release
29 February, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 12:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ishtiaque Abedin, founder member and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), visited the UAE Embassy in Dhaka to meet with Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi, ambassador of the UAE to Bangladesh.

The meeting included discussions about collaborative opportunities in higher education between AIUB and leading UAE universities, encompassing student exchange programs, scholarships, research, educational fairs, sports exchanges, and cultural interactions.

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

AIUB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Hindustan Times

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

18m | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

4h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

2h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

58m | Videos
A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

16h | Videos
Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

4h | Videos
Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

15h | Videos