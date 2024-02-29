AIUB Chairman of the Board of Trustees Ishtiaque Abedin meets UAE Ambassador Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi

Photo: Courtesy

Ishtiaque Abedin, founder member and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), visited the UAE Embassy in Dhaka to meet with Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi, ambassador of the UAE to Bangladesh.

The meeting included discussions about collaborative opportunities in higher education between AIUB and leading UAE universities, encompassing student exchange programs, scholarships, research, educational fairs, sports exchanges, and cultural interactions.