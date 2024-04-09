AIUB CS Fest 2024 from 25-28 April  

The Office of Student Affairs (OSA) presents the highly anticipated AIUB CS Fest 2024, hosted by the AIUB Computer Club.

This flagship event is scheduled to take place from 25th to 28th April, 2024, at the American International University – Bangladesh (AIUB), promising an exhilarating blend of competition, innovation, and a display of technological advancements.

Following its rich history, the AIUB CS Fest - 2024 exemplifies the harmonious blend of established traditions with new, exciting challenges, all aimed at encouraging the competitive spirit and the zeal for learning and creativity among participants.

This year, the fest will feature 12 diverse segments for participants to engage in, including App Showcasing, Programming Contest, Science Project Showcasing, Poster Presentation/Idea Prototype, ICT Olympiad, Math Olympiad, Networking Contest, Logo Design Competition, Story/Content Writing Contest, Art Competition, Robot Soccer, and Drone Race Competition.

Open to students from schools, colleges, and AIUB, this stands as one of the grandest events of the year, inviting young minds to demonstrate their skills and passion for technology and innovation.

The AIUB Computer Club in association with the Department of Computer Science, AIUB, encourages students from all educational tiers to seize this opportunity and participate in a celebration of technological prowess and creative thinking.