Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Animation Programme of the Department of Media and Mass Communication at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) hosted 'UNI-CANVAS: Celebrating Unity in Diversity through Art Fusion' on Sunday, 3 March, at the AIUB campus.

The event was inaugurated by the Pro Vice Chancellor of AIUB, Prof Md. Abdur Rahman, who ceremoniously cut the ribbon, officially marking the commencement of the day's festivities.

Shania Mahia Abedin, member of the Board of Trustees, AIUB; Prof Tazul Islam, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, AIUB; Prof AJM Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan, adviser of the MMC Department, as well as faculty members and students from diverse departments were also present. "UNI-CANVAS" was a one-day extravaganza dedicated to highlighting the power of art as a medium for conveying essential messages, sharing stories, and expressing individuality.

The centerpiece of the event was a breathtaking installation art piece, featuring a colossal panel with a blank canvas prominently displayed outdoors.

This canvas served as a collective platform for participants from various departments to contribute their artistic expressions, symbolizing unity amidst diversity.

The event not only showcased the talent and creativity of AIUB students but also served as a platform for meaningful dialogue and engagement.

By harnessing the power of art, "UNI-CANVAS" demonstrated the transformative potential of creativity in fostering unity and a sense of belonging.

 

