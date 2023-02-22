Agreement signed between Leya Health and Education Development Foundation, Guardian Life Insurance Limited

Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Leya Health and Education Development Foundation have recently signed a group insurance agreement.

Under this agreement, all the DPS customers of Leya will be under the shade of Guardian Life for life coverage, reads a press release.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, chief executive officer of Guardian Life and Md Mahabub Hossain, executive director of Leya signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

MD Emam Hossain, branch manager of Leya Health & Education Development Foundation and Abdul Halim (SVP, head of Microinsurance Department); Nowshin Nahar Haque (Assistant Vice President), Malik Mohammad Shakil (Assistant Vice President) and Md Jalal Uddin (Business Development Manager) from Guardian Life were present at the signing ceremony.