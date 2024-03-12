Bangladesh signs $24.70m grant agreement with ILO

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 05:35 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The International Labour Organisation today (12 March) signed a grant agreement worth $24.70 million with the Economic Relations Division of the finance ministry.

The agreement titled "Advancing Decent Work in Bangladesh" will contribute to implement the three-year project of Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The European Union, Denmark, Netherlands and Sweden are the resource partners of the project, a press release in this regard said.

The objective of the project is to ensure more Bangladeshi men and women workers to enjoy decent work through improved policies and laws, accountable, gender-responsive and inclusive labour market institutions; and sustainable business practices contributing to competitiveness of industries.

The project interventions will help to fulfil the goals and targets of country's Five-Year Plan and the SDGs in those labour issues.

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, and Toumo Poutiainen, country director, ILO signed the agreement.

Representatives from EU, concerned embassies, officials of UN Wing of ERD and concerned government agencies were present at the signing ceremony.

