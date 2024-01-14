Bangladesh to propose comprehensive changes to India travel agreement

Bangladesh is set to propose substantial amendments to its travel agreement with India, focusing on enhanced convenience and flexibility for citizens travelling between the two countries.

The proposed changes include issuing visas that allow travel through any checkpost and offering flexibility for long-term medical treatments, such as allowing multiple travel.

The existing travel agreement, initiated on 1 September 1972, and last revised in January 2013, is due to expire Sunday, prompting Bangladesh to present a comprehensive proposal for its renewal.

A senior official from the Ministry of Home Affairs anticipates the signing of the new travel agreement within the next month. To facilitate this process, Bangladesh's Security Service Division has meticulously prepared a proposal.

An inter-ministerial meeting, scheduled Sunday, will gather opinions and recommendations from relevant stakeholders, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Secondary and Higher Education, and the Ministry of Shipping.

Following the meeting, the finalised proposal will be sent to the Indian side through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, initiating a mutual exchange of opinions before the agreement is renewed.

One of the significant proposals aims to replace the term "Designated check post" with "Through any check post" in visa documentation. This change aims to provide travellers with the flexibility to choose their entry and exit points, alleviating congestion at specific checkposts and streamlining the travel process.

Similarly, the proposal includes provisions for multiple travels and the option to change hospitals during long-term medical treatments, addressing the diverse needs of individuals seeking extended medical care in either country.

Additionally, Bangladesh will propose increasing the visa-free stay period for diplomatic and official passports from 45 to 90 days. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already submitted this proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Other proposals include extending the validity of short-term double-entry visas from 3 to 6 months and recognizing river routes as a legitimate travel option. The inclusion of river routes follows recent agreements between both countries to launch river cruises.

For stays exceeding six months, the current requirement for approval from the Foreigner Registration Office or Relevant Authorities may be replaced with online registration for a Residential Permit 14 days before arrival.

Notably, there will be no changes to long-term multiple entry visas and long-term employment visas.

Bangladesh issues various visas to India, including diplomatic and official visas, short-term double-entry visas, long-term multiple-entry tourist visas, medical visas, long-term employment visas, visas for investors or businessmen, visas for journalists, visas for research scholars or fellows working in educational or research institutions, visas for students, transit visas, and double entry visas.

Crucially, there is no visa fee for travel to Bangladesh and India. In emergencies, citizens can obtain instant visas in exchange for a service charge, though this provision is seldom utilised.

Bangladesh's proposed amendments seek to streamline and enhance the travel experience for citizens of both countries.

With a significant influx of people from Bangladesh visiting India each year for education, medical care, employment, business, and tourism, these changes are poised to foster a more seamless and convenient travel relationship.

According to data from the Bureau of Immigration of India, Bangladesh contributed substantially to India's tourism sector in 2022, with 20% of tourists originating from Bangladesh, making it the second-highest contributor after the United States.