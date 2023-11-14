Agreement signed to expand rare genetic disease SMA treatment options in Bangladesh

Health

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 05:40 pm

Related News

Agreement signed to expand rare genetic disease SMA treatment options in Bangladesh

So far, 160 patients have been reported to be affected by SMA in Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 05:40 pm
NINS Director Professor Dr Quazi Deen Mohammed, Roche Bangladesh Country Manager Mark Heeb and Radiant Pharmaceuticals Chairman Md Nasser Shahriar Zahedi signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides in Dhaka on Tuesday (14 November).
NINS Director Professor Dr Quazi Deen Mohammed, Roche Bangladesh Country Manager Mark Heeb and Radiant Pharmaceuticals Chairman Md Nasser Shahriar Zahedi signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides in Dhaka on Tuesday (14 November).

The National Institute of Neuro Sciences and Hospital (NINS), Switzerland-based research institute Roche Bangladesh and Bangladeshi drug manufacturer Radiant Pharmaceuticals have signed a tripartite agreement to increase treatment opportunities for the rare disease Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in Bangladesh.

NINS Director Professor Dr Quazi Deen Mohammed, Roche Bangladesh Country Manager Mark Heeb and Radiant Pharmaceuticals Chairman Md Nasser Shahriar Zahedi signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides in Dhaka on Tuesday (14 November).

So far, 160 patients have been reported to be affected by SMA in Bangladesh. This rare genetic disease affects the central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, and voluntary muscle movement (skeletal muscle). Most of the nerve cells that control muscles are located in the spinal cord, which accounts for the word spinal in the name of the disease. Until now, there was a little opportunity to treat this disease in the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, on 25 October 2022, Raihan, a 22-month-old toddler from Manikganj, received Tk22 crore worth gene therapy for the disease at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital free of cost. He was administered the therapy injection, the first in the country to treat the disease.

According to the agreement, the three institutions will help doctors improve their skills and treatment by sharing information.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kazi Deen Mohammad said, "Today is a historic day for Bangladesh in neuroscience. It is a great pleasure for us that this treatment will now be available in Bangladesh. However, this treatment is very expensive."

Thanking Roche Bangladesh and Radiant Pharma, Dr Kazi Deen Mohammad also said, "Nasser Shahriar took the initiative to talk to me about this. My request is to consider the cost of medicines for patients in Bangladesh."

Nasser Shahriar Zahedi said, "Roche is not only a pharmaceutical company but also an international research institute with a global reputation. The drugs for SMA are expensive. But to make it accessible, the government's cooperation is needed."

Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Reto Renggli was present as the special guest on the occasion. Adriano Treve, area head of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Central Eastern Europe, Central Asia & Indian Subcontinent areas for Roche Institute, was also present.

Bangladesh / Top News

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) / agreement / treatment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Autumn afternoon amore...

11h | Features
The sustainable design of Ajo Idea Space contains 18 layers that have been brought to life through repurposed materials and innovative construction techniques. Photo: Nazmus Sakib

Ajo Idea Space in Gulshan: Building the new with the old

18h | Habitat
A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

21h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

8h | TBS SPORTS
Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

7h | TBS Stories
Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

7h | TBS World
Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

10h | TBS Economy