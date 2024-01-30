Banglalink to provide ICT solutions to EBL

Photo: Courtesy

Banglalink and Eastern Bank PLC signed a strategic alliance agreement at Banglalink Tiger's Den House in Dhaka recently.

Under the agreement, Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd will deliver ICT services and solutions to EBL and support future ICT initiatives and automation of the bank including SkyBanking App.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and Rubaiyat A Tanzeen, enterprise business director, Banglalink signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.

EBL Head of Digital Banking Amin Md Mehedi Hasan, Head of Technology Development and Transaction Sanjit Dutta, Head of Products and Projects- Digital Banking Md. Ariful Hoque, Unit Head, Projects and Market Communications Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain; Banglalink Commercial Transformation and B2B Marketing Director Muhammad Abdul Hai, Head of Key Segment- Enterprise Business Saad Mohammad Faizul Karim, Corporate Group Manager- Enterprise Business Md Toumim, Senior Corporate Account Manager- Key Segment, Enterprise Business Md. Raihan Hossain, Head of B2B Product and Marketing- Commercial Transformation and B2B Marketing Raffee E Mahbub and Head of Sales Planning and Operations- Enterprise Business Mohammad Ahasun Habib were present among others.