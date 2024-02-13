Southeast Bank signs payment gateway agreement with Sonali Bank

13 February, 2024, 02:20 pm
Southeast Bank signs payment gateway agreement with Sonali Bank

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Southeast Bank signs "Sonali Payment Gateway" agreement with Sonali Bank.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC., and Afzal Karim, CEO and managing director of Sonali Bank PLC exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

In accordance to this agreement, Southeast Bank clients can make various transactions from any corner of the country by using the Sonali Bank payment gateway services, such as their Govt. challan, income Tax, VAT, Travel Tax, Police clearance, Nationwide Educational Institution Collection, utility bill, pension plan installment, and other charge-fees at their convenience. 

Other high officials of both organisations were also present at the ceremony.

