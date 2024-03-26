Agrani Bank Plc celebrats Independence Day

Agrani Bank Plc celebrated Independence Day 2024 today (26 March).

As part of the programme of the day, on the morning, under the leadership of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Agrani Bank Dr Zayed Bakht and Managing Director and CEO Murshedul Kabir tributes were paid by placing wreaths on the portrait of the great architect of independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi number 32.

Agrani Bank also paid tribute to the best sons of the nation by laying wreaths at Savar National Memorial.

Director of Agrani Bank KMN Manjurul Haque Lablu, Md Shahadat Hossain FCA, Deputy Managing Director Wahida Begum, general managers, senior executives, leaders of various organisations and officials were present.

Besides, a portrait of Bangabandhu and wreath laying on Shaheed Zafar Chatter in front of Agrani Bank's head office, a discussion meeting on "Historical leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and development of the country" was held at Dhanmondi branch.

On the occasion of the day, the great independence and national day is celebrated through lighting decoration of bank buildings, publication of colorful advertisements in national newspapers and various programs at all circles, all and branch levels.