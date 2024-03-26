Agrani Bank Plc celebrats Independence Day

Corporates

Press Release
26 March, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 02:48 pm

Related News

Agrani Bank Plc celebrats Independence Day

Press Release
26 March, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 02:48 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Agrani Bank Plc celebrated Independence Day 2024 today (26 March).

As part of the programme of the day, on the morning, under the leadership of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Agrani Bank Dr Zayed Bakht and Managing Director and CEO Murshedul Kabir tributes were paid by placing wreaths on the portrait of the great architect of independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi number 32.

Agrani Bank also paid tribute to the best sons of the nation by laying wreaths at Savar National Memorial.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Director of Agrani Bank KMN Manjurul Haque Lablu, Md Shahadat Hossain FCA, Deputy Managing Director Wahida Begum, general managers, senior executives, leaders of various organisations and officials were present.

Besides, a portrait of Bangabandhu and wreath laying on Shaheed Zafar Chatter in front of Agrani Bank's head office, a discussion meeting on "Historical leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and development of the country" was held at Dhanmondi branch.

On the occasion of the day, the great independence and national day is celebrated through lighting decoration of bank buildings, publication of colorful advertisements in national newspapers and various programs at all circles, all and branch levels.

Agrani Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

6h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

16m | Videos
Delicious Shahi Haleem

Delicious Shahi Haleem

1h | Videos
Foreign debt repayment up 43%

Foreign debt repayment up 43%

2h | Videos
Common currency for Muslim countries: A viable option?

Common currency for Muslim countries: A viable option?

3h | TBS Stories