Agrani Bank celebrates 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Agrani Bank PLC today (17 March) celebrated the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day with various programmes.

Directors of Agrani Bank Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, KMN Manjurul Haque Lablu, Md Shahadat Hossain and Managing Director and CEO Md Murshedul Kabir paid tribute to the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi-32, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director Wahida Begum, general managers, senior executives, leaders of various organisations and employees of the bank were also present.