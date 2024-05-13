Agrani Bank holds meeting on business progress at Khulna circle

Press Release
13 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 02:56 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A review meeting on business progress was held with the senior authorities of Agrani Bank Plc, Khulna circle area, corporate branch heads and branch managers.

Chief Executive Officer of Agrani Bank Md Murshedul Kabir was present as the chief guest in this meeting held in Khulna on 10 May.

Deputy Managing Directors Wahida Begum, Md Abul Bashar and General Manager Md Shamshul Alam spoke at the meeting.

Under the presidentship of General Manager (Credit) of Khulna Circle Nurul Huda the Deputy General Manager of Planning, Coordination and Marketing Division of Head Office, Khondkar Lutful Kabir, along with senior executives, branch managers, and employees of the bank were present.

Chief Executive Officer Md Murshedul Kabir gave special directions for reducing the classified loans of the bank as well as increasing deposits, providing new loans, and achieving operating profit.

 

