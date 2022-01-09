Admission seekers of class XI, Diploma can pay fees through bKash

Students seeking admission to class XI, Technical and Diploma will now be able to pay their application and registration fees through bKash.

The 1st phase of the online application process is ongoing which will end on 15 January. The registration fee of the initially selected students can also be paid easily through bKash app after the confirmation of admission.

Applicants can apply for admission with the required information by clicking on this link - http://xiclassadmission.gov.bd/.

To pay the application fee from bKash app, one needs to tap on 'XI Class Admission' from the 'Pay Bill' option of bKash app. Name of the education board, passing year, roll number and mobile number are needed to provide in the subsequent steps. In the last step, the transaction will be successful with bKash PIN. Upon successful transaction, the applicant will get a message and a digital receipt. An SMS will also be sent to the user's bKash number which can be saved for future reference.

Following the same process, applicants can apply for Technical and Diploma admission by selecting 'DTE' and 'BTEB' from the 'Pay Bill' option of bKash app.

Detailed information on payment of fees can be found on this link - https://www.bkash.com/class11-admission.

Students selected in the 1st phase will be able to complete the confirmation by paying the registration fee through bKash between 30 January to 6 February.

They will get the opportunity to pay application and registration fees through bKash in the 2nd and 3rd phase also.