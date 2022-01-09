Admission seekers of class XI, Diploma can pay fees through bKash

Corporates

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 04:07 pm

Related News

Admission seekers of class XI, Diploma can pay fees through bKash

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 04:07 pm

Students seeking admission to class XI, Technical and Diploma will now be able to pay their application and registration fees through bKash. 

The 1st phase of the online application process is ongoing which will end on 15 January. The registration fee of the initially selected students can also be paid easily through bKash app after the confirmation of admission, reads a press release.

Applicants can apply for admission with the required information by clicking on this link - http://xiclassadmission.gov.bd/.

To pay the application fee from bKash app, one needs to tap on 'XI Class Admission' from the 'Pay Bill' option of bKash app. Name of the education board, passing year, roll number and mobile number are needed to provide in the subsequent steps. In the last step, the transaction will be successful with bKash PIN. Upon successful transaction, the applicant will get a message and a digital receipt. An SMS will also be sent to the user's bKash number which can be saved for future reference.

Following the same process, applicants can apply for Technical and Diploma admission by selecting 'DTE' and 'BTEB' from the 'Pay Bill' option of bKash app.

Detailed information on payment of fees can be found on this link - https://www.bkash.com/class11-admission.

Students selected in the 1st phase will be able to complete the confirmation by paying the registration fee through bKash between 30 January to 6 February. 

They will get the opportunity to pay application and registration fees through bKash in the 2nd and 3rd phase also.

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

2h | Panorama
As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

4h | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

5h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

4h | Videos
Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

1d | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

1d | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment