346th board meeting of Shahjalal Islami Bank held

The 346th meeting of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) was held recently at Corporate Head Office of the bank by maintaining proper hygiene and social distance.

On the other hand, a number of directors of the bank participated in this meeting through digital platform.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors Mohammed Younus, reads a press release.

The board approved a number of investment proposals and reviewed various issues related to policy of the bank.

Among others, Vice-Chairman of the Board Mohiuddin Ahmed, Directors Dr Anwer Hossain Khan, MP, Sanaullah Shahid, Abdul Karim, Abdul Halim, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Khandaker Shakib Ahmed, Engr Md Towhidur Rahman, AK Azad, Md Nasir Uddin Khan, Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Md Moshiur Rahman Chamak, Jabun Nahar and Fakir Mashrikuzzaman; Independent Directors Ekramul Haque and Nasir Uddin Ahmed; Managing Director & CEO M Shahidul Islam and Company Secretary of the bank Md Abul Bashar were also present in the meeting.